The Ultimate Ranking Of Canned Tomato Brands, According To Customer Reviews

Canned tomatoes are a pantry staple that just about every American is familiar with. Perhaps because of the product's ubiquity, far too many people don't pay attention to the brand of canned tomato they're cooking with. This is a mistake, as, whether you're making pasta with Bolognese sauce or pizza, the quality and type of canned tomatoes directly affects the final dish. Given that the quality of canned tomato products is far from self-evident, we've created a ranking of the best canned tomato brands, according to customer reviews. You can read more about how we determined our ranking at the end of the article.

Each canned tomato brand offers something different from the next, be it in terms of taste, texture, or appearance. To further complicate matters, each brand mentioned in this article produces an abundance of product types, ranging from peeled whole tomatoes to finely chopped ones. Some even sell exclusive tomatoes, including the much-lauded San Marzano tomatoes, produced in Campania. While the type of product varies, every brand included in this article has something in common: They are loved and used by scores of Americans. That's why, if you pick a product from this list, you won't go far wrong.