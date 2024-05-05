The Extra Tip You Need For The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Sometimes, when you make grilled cheese, you may find that sections of your bread don't wind up with that crispy, brown exterior. This could be because you didn't butter the bread all the way to the edges, or it could simply be due to uneven heat on the pan or griddle. When you toast your bread before making the sandwich, however, you make sure that the bread has an even, golden color across the board. That ensures a more even flavor and crispiness.

Speaking of crispiness, pre-toasting your bread can lead to a firmer texture. Your bread has less chance of getting soggy, especially if you prefer grilled cheese that isn't as darkly fried. Plus, it leads to a firmer, tougher texture on your bread than if you'd simply made your sandwich and tossed it in the pan, leaving just one side of each slice of bread to get crispy.

Additionally, the fillings in your sandwich can end up making the meal soggy if you're not careful. Pre-toasting your bread helps it stand up to liquid ingredients, like melted cheese or sauces, and keeps that crispy consistency that we all love.