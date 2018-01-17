Chicago's first Culver's within city limits to open Tuesday in Bronzeville

The arrival of the first Culver’s restaurant in Chicago has been a highly anticipated event for Midwestern fast-food lovers. In fact, within the last year, a pair of sites in Bronzeville and Portage Park found themselves in a race for the title of “Chicago’s first Culver’s.”

Now, that race is over, and the Bronzeville location appears to be the winner. Today, a press release from Culver’s said the restaurant will officially open the doors for its first location within city limits at 10 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 23 in its place at the Lake Meadows Market center at 3357 S. King Dr.

The new, 4,300-square-foot Culver’s is part of Market’s Phase 2 development plan, joining a Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts already located there. The Bronzeville location will be a full-service edition of the restaurant, serving the Wisconsin-based fast-food chain’s popular ButterBurgers, custard and milkshakes.

@lucheezy | adlukach@redeyechicago.com

5 other places to wait for a burger while Au Cheval is (temporarily) closed »