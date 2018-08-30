Chicago contestant says 'MasterChef' elimination doesn't make her 'less of a winner'

If you can’t find copies of Family Circle magazine in the Chicago area next month, blame Julia Danno’s family.

Danno’s recipe for filet mignon with butternut squash puree and broccolini is set to be featured in the magazine’s October issue because her team won a fine-dining challenge on “MasterChef” this season. Danno said her family members plan to snatch up several copies when the issue goes on sale Sept. 11.

“I'm so happy that I'm going to be featured in Family Circle. It’s like I'm a little girl just reading the magazine with my mom, then all of a sudden I’m going to be in it,” Danno, a North Riverside native who lives in the South Loop, told the Tribune in an interview this week.

Danno won multiple team challenges and often earned praise for her dishes, but the “MasterChef” judges sent her home on Wednesday’s episode for serving bland chicken and coarse beet-carrot puree. “MasterChef” contestants have gotten to stay in the Fox network competition for worse transgressions, and Danno wondered how much weight is given to contestants’ backstories when elimination decisions are made. She said the show seemed more “orchestrated” as the finale grew closer.

“I don't feel like I'm going home because I wasn't a good cook. I don’t feel like I’m going home because I wasn’t a good leader. I don’t feel like I’m going home because they were all better than me,” Danno said. “I feel that different circumstances happen in life that you just have to roll with. But it doesn’t make me less of a cook, it doesn’t make me less of a winner and it doesn’t make them better than me.”

The 43-year-old sales manager said she respected the decisions made by the judges and the show’s producers, though she had hoped for more screen time. She often commanded attention with her thick Chicago accent, but there were weeks when she wasn’t featured on the show at all.

Danno said she has mixed feelings that many of her dishes were not shown this season. She’s glad she didn’t have to give away recipes she’s kept secret for years, but she wanted to show off her hard work.

Danno signed up for “MasterChef” because she’s long been passionate about the food industry. Her father ran a Riverside sandwich shop when she was a kid, though her love for the kitchen really stems from watching cooking shows and reading cookbooks.

Danno plans to use her “MasterChef” fame to raise awareness and money for causes that help children with disabilities and people with mental illnesses. She said she would like to eventually have her own series to showcase different food cultures, and called the late chef/author Anthony Bourdain an inspiration.

“I just really came (on the show) because I love to cook, and I wanted to compete at a level that would justify it for me that this is what I’m supposed to do, and I feel like it has,” Danno said. “I’m truly grateful for everything, I really am, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Six home cooks, out of 43 picked for Season 9, remain on “MasterChef.” Midwestern University dental student Farhan Momin is the sole Chicago-area contestant left on the series, which airs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The winner is slated to receive $250,000.

