Cheeseburger, baked potato and cauliflower-cheddar: 3 cheese soups for quick dinners

Every time I hear that Christmas carol bleating that “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” I want to scream.

Early winter’s long nights, frequent bad weather, concomitant vile driving conditions and biting winds make me — and, I suspect, many of us — miserable. The weeks between the turning back of the clocks at the end of daylight saving time and the winter solstice (Dec. 21 this year) just feel like one long, dark, bleak tunnel.

I know what I need in those weeks to prevent my spirits from sagging.

I want bright colors: red, yellow, green, orange, anything that offsets gray skies. I want those colors to brighten my life. Winter is definitely the season for bright tights and silly socks. It’s no surprise that my winter wardrobe is much more vivid than my summer one because in the summer, I wear as much white as I can. I want those colors to brighten my life, and I want the same from my food.

I want big, deep flavors. No light citrus or the sweet acidity of my favorite fresh-from-the-garden tomatoes for me. Gone is the gazpacho I sought all summer. I want the intensity of a meaty fond at the bottom of the stew pot, the perfect balance of a beefy carbonnade served over a bed of buttered noodles, the complexity of a chile-rich red pork posole garnished with shredded cabbage, radishes and cilantro.

I want lots of fat and lots of protein — the fat to satisfy me, and the protein to hold me over until the next meal. Now that we no longer demonize fat and cholesterol is no longer the bad guy, we can afford the luxury of something rich and filling on a cold night. Cheese fills the bill here, because as everyone knows, cheese makes everything better. Americans ate nearly 40 pounds of cheese per person last year, so a lot of people must agree with me.

“Comfort food” often means it’s going to be relatively bland, filling and familiar, something that we loved as children. We may well love exotic flavors and unexplored cuisines as adults today, but when it comes to comfort food, we want something we find completely commonplace.

But comfort food can’t comfort the cook if he or she has spent all day laboring in the kitchen. So, in my book, comfort food should be relatively quick and easy to prepare, one-pot prep if possible, and from kitchen to table in under 30 minutes — or be able to cook quickly in an electric pressure cooker or all day in a slow cooker.

Here’s a trio of soups made with cheese that hits every one of those needs for me. All are fast, easy, reasonably inexpensive and provide sustenance when the wind howls ’round the eaves.

Cauliflower is having a moment, for sure. That’s a good thing. It has some of almost all the vitamins and minerals you need every day; it’s high in antioxidants and fiber, and low in calories. It’s also a bargain. Those are all major selling points for me.

The cauli-chowder is bright orange and rich with cheddar cheese. It adapts easily to an electric pressure cooker but is so fast and easy to make that there’s no reason to haul out the slow cooker. You’ll want to cook the cauliflower until it is extremely tender, so it will puree easily. A splash of half-and-half makes this soup even creamier, and it’s especially friendly to low-carb diets. Just leave out the croutons, and garnish the bowls with more cheese.

Potato soup is a perennial pleaser, and a version garnished with the typical toppings of a loaded baked potato brings the color I want to my meal. If you’re cooking for a family, we’ve got a secret ingredient that will save you a lot of time and trouble and will get this soup to the table before anyone has a chance to get hangry. Leftovers make a great lunch the next day.

Cheeseburger soup certainly sounds plebeian. Food snobs may sniff at the pasteurized processed cheese food we used in it, but nothing melts like American cheese, which is one reason that it makes incredible macaroni and cheese. Nothing tastes more authentic on a cheeseburger than American cheese, and this soup, garnished with the traditional trimmings, mimics every flavor point in our national favorite. If you happen to have some crumbled bacon around the house, it goes well as a garnish on this soup too.

Moreover, it’s inexpensive to make — certainly a virtue in the run-up to the holidays, when people are watching their budgets. Serving soup for supper one night a week was the best tip I gleaned years ago when I interviewed budgeting pros on how they manage their grocery dollars. I’ve tried to do so ever since.

Now, armed with these recipes, maybe you’ll want to try that too.

Robin Mather is a third-generation journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby,” a collection of essays and recipes from a year of eating locally on a very tight budget.

Cauli-chowder with cheddar croutons

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Orange cauliflower has as much as 25 percent more beta carotene (the precursor of vitamin A) than the white kind. If you can’t find an orange cauliflower, use a white one (or 1 ½ pounds frozen florets), and add 1/2 teaspoon turmeric with the half-and-half to deepen the chowder’s color. This will serve four as a hearty main-course soup, and six as an appetizer-size bowl.

Chowder:

1 tablespoon each: butter, olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium head orange cauliflower, about 2 pounds, trimmed, chopped

6 cups chicken broth

1 cup half-and-half

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

3 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar, divided use

Salt and pepper

Croutons:

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 to 6 slices baguette or other sturdy bread

1 For the chowder, combine the butter and olive oil in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. When it becomes fragrant, add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent, 5 to 10 minutes.

2 Add the cauliflower and chicken broth; bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the cauliflower is extremely tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Working in batches, puree the cauliflower in a blender or food processor, then return the puree to the pot. (Or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.)

3 Stir in half-and-half and Dijon mustard, then add 2 ½ cups shredded cheddar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Adjust thickness of the soup with more broth, if you like. Reduce heat to low while you prepare the croutons.

4 For the croutons, heat the oven to 450 degrees. Brush the slices of baguette with olive oil on both sides and place them on a rimmed baking sheet. Put in the oven to toast, turning as needed to brown both sides, about 5 minutes.

5 Divide remaining ½ cup cheese among the toast slices; return them to the oven until the cheese is melty and beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

6 To serve, divide the soup among 4 to 6 bowls. Place a crouton atop each serving. Serve piping hot.

Nutrition information per serving (for 6 servings): 540 calories, 32 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 81 mg cholesterol, 39 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 24 g protein, 892 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

Better than baked potato soup

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Peeling potatoes is probably low on your list of fun chores at the end of a workday after a cold commute. We’re going to cheat by using mashed-potato flakes to thicken this warming, satisfying soup. Doing so lets this soup come together quickly, in about 20 minutes, and cooking the bacon and onion take up the lion’s share of prep time.

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chicken broth

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature, cubed

1 1/4 cups instant mashed-potato flakes

½ cup sour cream, plus additional for garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sliced green onion

Crumbled blue cheese or shredded cheddar

1 In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, cook the chopped bacon, stirring frequently, until it is crisp and well-browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain; set aside. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings from pot.

2 Add onion and garlic to the pot. Cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, 5 to 10 minutes.

3 Add chicken stock and cream cheese. Heat to a simmer, whisking until cream cheese melts and blends into stock. Stir in mashed-potato flakes. If the soup is too thick for your taste, add more chicken stock. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4 To serve, ladle the soup into bowls; top with bacon, additional sour cream, green onion and blue cheese or cheddar. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving (for 6 servings): 244 calories, 17 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 47 mg cholesterol, 14 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 7 g protein, 305 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Cheeseburger soup

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

You can’t get much humbler than this soup, but it’s inexpensive and quick to prepare, and immensely satisfying. We’re using Velveeta for its ability to melt and thicken the soup, but you could substitute shredded colby or Monterey Jack if you prefer.

Soup:

1 pound ground beef (chuck is OK)

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons flour

6 cups beef broth

1 pound Velveeta, diced

Garnishes:

Shredded iceberg lettuce

Diced tomato (canned is OK, just drain well)

Diced kosher dill pickles

Diced onion

Chopped jalapenos

1 In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, brown the ground beef, breaking it into chunks as it cooks, until no pinkness remains, 6 to 8 minutes. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons drippings. Season the ground beef with salt and pepper; then sprinkle the flour over the beef. Cook, stirring continuously, until the flour colors slightly, 2 to 4 minutes.

2 Stir in the beef broth. Bring to a boil, and cook, stirring constantly, until the soup thickens. Reduce heat to low. Stir in Velveeta. Keep the soup warm while you prepare the garnishes, stirring the soup from time to time.

3 To serve, divide the soup among serving bowls. Top each bowl with the lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles, and jalapenos if you want them. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving (for 6 servings): 481 calories, 36 g fat, 19 g saturated fat, 123 mg cholesterol, 8 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 33 g protein, 1,405 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

