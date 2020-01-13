Checkers & Rally’s Celebrates An Impressive Year Of Restaurant Openings in 2019 and Looks Ahead to Continued Franchise Growth in 2020

The iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain approved 34 new franchisees in 2019 and won several industry awards, cementing its status as a brand to watch in 2020.

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, a restaurant franchise known for its unique double drive-thru modular restaurants and constant innovation, had much to celebrate in 2019, with nearly 900 units across 28 states. The brand’s solid performance and strategic growth plan will continue to make it a dominant consumer preference and lucrative franchise opportunity in 2020.

In terms of franchise development, Checkers & Rally’s has opened more than 80 new restaurants over the last 24 months. The drive-thru restaurant franchise also added 34 new franchisees to the system in 2019, with the capacity to add more than 143 new restaurants. Additionally, there are more than 80 approved restaurant sites in the pipeline.

Checkers & Rally’s underwent a major brand innovation in 2019. The growing brand continued to reinvent every area of the business, from how it constructs modular restaurants to open faster, to how it serves guests through on-premise service, delivery and pick-up, to ways it can offer delicious menu items at a great value.

The brand continued to receive major industry recognition in 2019. For one, Checkers & Rally’s was named a top place to work by the Tampa Bay Times. Checkers & Rally’s also ranked No. 88 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500 list and No. 37 on QSR Magazine’s The QSR 50 list. Additionally, the brand was ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 100 Franchises and Franchise Times’ Top 100 Franchises. Previously, Checkers & Rally’s was named as a best franchise deal by QSR Magazine for three consecutive years, from 2016 through 2018. To top it all off, the brand also nabbed the winning spot for Restaurant Business’s “Most Craveable Fries.”

“Checkers & Rally’s had an excitingly successful year in 2019,” said Director of Franchise Recruitment Ursula Lane. “From noteworthy restaurant openings to recognition as a top place to work by our hometown newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times, Checkers & Rally’s had much to celebrate. Guests continue to know us as the place for big, bold and flavorful food, including our Famously Seasoned Fries, and existing and prospective franchisees recognize our brand as a competitive business opportunity. We’re looking forward to keeping that momentum and innovation going through 2020, and the franchise development team welcomes conversations with qualified and experienced prospective franchisees who want to join a franchise family known for its exceptional value, people-first attitude, and ‘Crazy Good Food.’”

To learn more about franchising with Checkers & Rally’s, visit https://checkersfranchising.com .

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.



