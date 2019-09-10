Cauliflower Crust Now Available at Straw Hat Pizza

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) When Straw Hat Pizza was founded by Charlie Olsen and Bill Henderlong in 1959, there was only one crust option, the original California Style crust. Over the years Straw Hat Pizza has added additional crusts such as Pan Pizza crust and Gluten Free crust to meet the changing needs and desires of customers.

In recent years, people have become much more health conscious, and are always looking for healthier alternatives. Straw Hat Pizza wants to help people meet their health goals while still enjoying the brand’s California Style Pizza on their NEW Cauliflower Crust! With 50 calories less per slice, you can indulge without feeling guilty. This new crust is also gluten free.

Straw Hat Pizza also offers Market Fresh Salad Bars at many of their locations to make sure you are never compromising your diet to eat out with the family.

According to Scott Mason, Director of Operations for Straw Hat Pizza, “At Straw Hat Pizza it is critical we stay on trend in the market. We did this 10 years ago when we brought in gluten free dough ahead of the majority of other chains and we are very excited to bring in Cauliflower Crust. It has done amazing in our test stores and customers are coming back for it.”

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 60th year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com

