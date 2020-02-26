Buffalo Wings & Rings Announces 2020 Lent Menu

Elevated Sports Restaurant to Offer Lent Menu Beginning February 26, Featuring Meat-Free Options

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cincinnati-based Buffalo Wings & Rings will once again provide guests with a limited time Lent menu featuring a variety of meat-free, vegetarian and seafood options. The Lent menu will be available starting on Ash Wednesday, February 26 and end on Friday, April 10, at all participating U.S. locations.

“This time of year always offers a great opportunity for us to remind our customers of our full menu offerings, including our 20+ meatless options,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “There is something for everyone on our chef-inspired menu, which features so many popular meat-free, vegetarian, and seafood options, and we love that our customers see us as an option during the Lenten season.”

The brand’s Lent menu features meatless starters that include: Parmesan Garlic Aioli Fries topped with garlic aioli and parmesan cheese; Pretzel Bites with queso topped with fresh jalapenos, cilantro and salsa; a Veggie Quesadilla filled with tomatoes, green peppers, portabella mushrooms, red onions and Cheddar Jack cheese; and Korean Shrimp tossed in Gochujang sauce atop a bed of Korean BBQ slaw with jalapeños, sesame seeds and cilantro.

Main dishes include: a Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, served over romaine leaves, topped with Parmesan and croutons; a Salmon Sandwich topped with garlic aioli, greens and tomato, served on a brioche bun; a Southwest Veggie Burger made with black beans and topped with cucumber, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a brioche bun; and Old Bay® Fried Shrimp Basket, served with Roasted Garlic sauce for dipping.

A variety of classic sides include Natural-Cut French Fries, Potato Wedges, Saratoga Chips, Coleslaw and Steamed Broccoli. Classic side upgrades also include Onion Rings, Parmesan Garlic Aioli Fries, Soup, Garden or Caesar Salad, and Seasoned Potato Wedges with Queso. For those over 21, the brand is also offering a gluten-free alternative to traditional beer, Truly Hard Seltzer, which contains just one gram of sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners and only 100 calories.

“It’s important for us to always find ways to cater to our customers dietary restrictions and evolving needs,” said Diane Matheson, Vice President of Marketing of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We’ve created a menu that serves our customers looking for delicious options to enjoy during Lent in a unique and elevated way.”

Buffalo Wings & Rings Lent menu is available in-restaurant and can be ordered online for pickup or delivery where available. More details on options available at each Buffalo Wings & Rings location can be found at https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/locations .

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never-frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .