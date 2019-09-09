Boston Market Ventures East with New Sesame Style Chicken Just in Time for Fall

In addition to New Sesame Rotisserie Chicken, Loaded Roasted Potatoes and Warm Apple Cobbler are sure to spice up the season – but only for a limited time

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) As summer draws to a close, giving way to falling leaves, sweater weather and apple picking, the rotisserie everything experts at Boston Market® welcome the changing seasons by bringing globally-inspired flavors back to fall. For the first time ever, Boston Market will put a new, sesame-inspired spin on its world famous rotisserie chicken, as well as a seasonal savory side and warm dessert to keep guests cozy as temperatures begin to drop.

“This season, we wanted to welcome the changing seasons by putting an international spin on our world famous rotisserie chicken, flavoring it with a sweet and savory sesame-inspired glaze,” said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market. He added, “As the temperature falls, a warm, delicious, home style dish can quickly become the perfect comfort food for the entire family. Our Loaded Roasted Potatoes are the perfect mixture of fall flavors, while our warm Apple Cobbler is a classic autumnal dish that is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters around the dinner table.”

The new seasonal items are available at participating Boston Market restaurants nationwide and include:

Sesame Rotisserie Chicken – Rotisserie chicken topped with a sweet and savory sesame glaze served with a sprinkling of sesame seeds on top.

Loaded Roasted Potatoes – Roasted red potatoes topped with melted cheddar cheese, crisp bacon pieces and fresh sliced green onions.

Warm Apple Cobbler – Crisp cinnamon apples topped with a sweet cinnamon streusel.

In addition, due to popular demand, Boston Market is now offering its mouthwatering Rotisserie Prime Rib seven nights a week. Previously available on a limited basis, guests can now enjoy USDA Choice Prime Rib, slow-spun in rotisserie ovens for over an hour, along with two sides, fresh-baked cornbread, horseradish cream sauce and au jus every day of the week. The delicious entrée will be available at participating restaurants Monday-Saturday starting at 5pm, and Sundays at noon.

Boston Market fans can also get an extra bonus when enjoying the new menu items thanks to the new “Rotisserie Rewards” program. The loyalty program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, will allow customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – like a free holiday meal for 12 or even a one-ton helping of any of its world-famous sides.

For more information on the new limited-time offerings and Rotisserie Prime Rib at Boston Market, company news or to find your nearest restaurant location, please visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 373 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.