Boston Market Puts Easter Dinner On The Table With A Host Of Convenient Options

Signature Easter Heat & Serve meals, Free Home Delivery, Catering, Curbside pickup and more are now available

Golden, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The “rotisserie everything experts®” at Boston Market ® are making it easier to put a home-style dinner on the table this Easter with free delivery, curbside pickup and numerous complete meal options now available. With selections that can be preordered and picked up (or available curbside) at restaurants across the country or shipped directly to your front door for free, Boston Market hopes to make family time the focus this Easter with simple meal solutions for all.

“With all that is happening around the world right now, we know that Easter celebrations will be different, and smaller, this year,” said Boston Market Chief Executive Officer Eric Wyatt. “Our team at Boston Market would like to help with any type of Easter meal you might be planning, with numerous convenient options available for pickup, home delivery or home shipment. The health and safety of both our guests and our team members is our top priority, so we want to do everything we can to ensure everyone has a safe and healthy holiday this Easter.”

Easter meal options available at Boston Market include:

Holiday Heat & Serve Meals: Chilled complete meals that include entrees, sides and pies to feed four to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market between April 10 and 12. Complete meals offer a choice of Spiral–Sliced Ham, Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or a combination of Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast & Boneless Half Honey-Glazed Ham. As an added bonus, guests can save $10 on all Heat & Serve Meal orders placed by Wednesday, April 8 when using the coupon available at BostonMarket.com at checkout.

Chilled complete meals that include entrees, sides and pies to feed four to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market between April 10 and 12. Complete meals offer a choice of Spiral–Sliced Ham, Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or a combination of Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast & Boneless Half Honey-Glazed Ham. As an added bonus, guests can save $10 on all Heat & Serve Meal orders placed by Wednesday, April 8 when using the coupon available at at checkout. Chilled Heat & Serve Sides: Now available every day, guests can order chilled, fully cooked side dishes ready to be heated when needed. These new side dish options are available for delivery or curbside pickup through BostonMarket.com or our app to help simplify meal preparation for Easter dinner or every day meals.

Now available every day, guests can order chilled, fully cooked side dishes ready to be heated when needed. These new side dish options are available for delivery or curbside pickup through or our app to help simplify meal preparation for Easter dinner or every day meals. A La Carte: Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, appetizer or dessert to get their Easter dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pickup between April 10 – 12.

Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, appetizer or dessert to get their Easter dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pickup between April 10 – 12. Catering: Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for gatherings of five or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home. As an added bonus, guests can save $10 on all catering orders when using the coupon available at BostonMarket.com at checkout.

Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for gatherings of five or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home. As an added bonus, guests can save $10 on all catering orders when using the coupon available at at checkout. Easter Day Family & Individual Meals: On Easter Sunday (April 12), Boston Market will offer special Easter Family and Individual Meals for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery. The Easter individual meal features a choice of Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with a choice of two sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a slice of apple pie for $13.99 while supplies last. The Easter Family Meal “Feast for 3” also includes the same choice of entree, plus three sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a whole apple pie for $39.99 while supplies last. Orders can be placed at BostonMarket.com or via the Boston Market app.

On Easter Sunday (April 12), Boston Market will offer special Easter Family and Individual Meals for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery. The Easter individual meal features a choice of Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with a choice of two sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a slice of apple pie for $13.99 while supplies last. The Easter Family Meal “Feast for 3” also includes the same choice of entree, plus three sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a whole apple pie for $39.99 while supplies last. Orders can be placed at or via the Boston Market app. Home Shipment: Guests can choose from six pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees or desserts and have them shipped to their front door for free. From Whole Roasted Turkey Meals to Spiral-Sliced Ham Meals for 12 and more, all Home Shipment options come full-cooked and ready to reheat when needed. While Home Shipment options are available for Easter, all options are available to ship now for everyday dinners, as well.

In addition, Boston Market is now offering free delivery on all orders placed online at BostonMarket.com or via the Boston Market app through Sunday, April 5. Curbside pickup is also available for guests who would prefer their food brought right to their car upon arrival.

For additional information on Boston Market Easter meal solutions, pricing and more, visit BostonMarket.com .

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 350 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com . For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

BostonMarketPR@icrinc.com