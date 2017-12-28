Blind Barber Is Opening in LA’s Highland Park in Early 2018

When Blind Barber opened on a corner of Tompkins Square Park in summer 2010, it was sort of a culmination of hipster ethos: old-timey men’s grooming HQ meets fussy craft cocktails nightspot. And despite its location in a fairly hipster no fly zone – the East Village, as opposed to, say, Greenpoint – it was actually an instant hit. (Nice barber pole, dude.)

It has since spawned not only the inevitable Brooklyn outpost, but it – also sort of inevitably – went highbrow too, setting up shop inside the revivified Barneys New York in Chelsea.

And like all ambitious young men of the, um, 19th Century, they would of course travel West. Indeed, next month a sixth Blind Barber will open in LA’s hipsteriffic Highland Park hood – following success in Culver City, as well as Chicago’s Fulton Market District (debuting just this past September). What to expect? Stylistically, a little less 1876, a little more 1976 – and the familiar mix of frontier-male-primping, zeitgeisty antiquated-chic cocktailing and of-the-moment hipsterized comfort food.

It begs the question: can a Portland Blind Barber be far behind?

