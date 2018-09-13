BlackBook Interview: Interior Designer Greg Natale on His New Book ‘The Patterned Interior’

The venerable design icon Jonathan Adler said of Greg Natale, “His rooms are designed with such sureness that they look as if they were always meant to be.”

This is high praise, to be sure – but one look at the Australian interior designer’s new book The Patterned Interior (Rizzoli), and you get an idea of exactly what he means. Despite Natale’s signature ability to, as the title suggests, bring together patterns in an inimitable, thought-provoking way, the rooms featured on the book’s pages (from Sydney to Oklahoma to New York City) convey an insouciant naturalness – a sense that nothing is meant as a “show off” statement…despite the compelling final effect.

As the book was about to hit the shelves this week, we caught up with him to chat about inspiration, not following trends and the role of nature in contemporary interior design.

What were some of your earliest influences, and how have they changed over the years?

My sister studied fashion and some of my earliest memories are of her putting colored pencils in my hand and making me draw. It really unlocked my imagination and got the creative juices flowing.

As well, I grew up in a family home in Sydney that was built by Italian migrant parents, and was awash with pattern. In the book I talk about how this immersion, from the tiles in every room to the upholstery and so on, instilled in me a real love of pattern and the place for decoration in our living environments. I think there’s always a clue to where we came from in our work, whether it’s deliberate or subconscious.

Do you feel as if we’ve moved beyond overarching trends in interior design, to focus more on an individual sense of style?

I’m always a little wary about trend-talk. I avoid what I call “cookie cutter” design, but I do also believe in the zeitgeist and the commonalities that can come through in the work people produce. I would definitely say that I enjoy seeing what’s going on around me, but there is so much inspiration in looking at what’s been, and I love pushing new boundaries by referencing the past, looking at other creative spaces like fashion, art and seeing how that can all be brought together to put a new twist on something.

Was there a particular impetus for doing The Patterned Interior?

I often joke that there is a pattern molecule hidden away somewhere in my DNA makeup. I love it and I wouldn’t be able to create a space without it. The new book is an exploration of how pattern doesn’t have to be one note, it’s about how it contributes to a space, visually and on an experiential level. It also addresses the breadth and versatility of pattern, by showcasing twelve vastly different homes that we have designed, from Australia to the US.

What are you trying to convey with the title?

My first book, The Tailored Interior, was a bit of a manifesto. I wanted to demystify the interior design process for those who wanted to understand how and why things worked – not just to look at the book and see beautiful spaces. When it came time to start this book with Rizzoli, I felt like pattern was something that I had touched on but really felt that it offered so much more to explore. For The Patterned Interior we really pick up on the pattern story, but we do it in a different way this time around. It’s a monograph that explores twelve of my projects and draws out the place and function of pattern. The title for me was a neat way to pick up where we left off, but it gives clue to the new focus.

You talk in the book about nature as a muse. Do you think environmental worries are inspiring us to reconnect with nature in design?

In Australia I think to a certain extent we are always aware of how nature impacts on our lifestyle. We are lucky enough to live in a very beautiful part of the world and the outdoors plays a huge part in how we design our homes and how we interact with them. Our climate means that a lot of the time we design for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The chapter in my book that explores nature as muse is the one that takes us to an incredible private villa on The Great Barrier Reef – to a magical, tropical place called Hamilton Island. I think that here more than any other place you are aware of your environment; the raw beauty of the place was something that couldn’t be ignored in this design.

Do you particularly enjoy updating historic styles, as you did with Victoriana in Geelong, Australia?

The process of restoration is an important one. As well as interior design, I also studied architecture, so I have a great appreciation for a home as a whole. The idea of context, site and designing sympathetically to the era of that place but investing a place with a new character or giving it a new lease on life is thrilling.

What were some of your most challenging assignments?

Some of our most challenging works have been delivering some pretty huge projects in very-very tight time frames. While it’s not my preference, it is always remarkable to look back and see what can be achieved when the pressure is on and the constraints are really imposed. Beyond that, I think designing for yourself will always be challenging. In the past three years I’ve redesigned my own home as well as built and fitted out my company’s headquarters in Sydney. To the annoyance of my partner and my staff the places are never done – I can’t help but keep tweaking and adding to them.

How would you ultimately describe your style?

I consider my style to be layered, and I strive to create tailored, tightly edited spaces that meet at the intersection of design and decoration.

What do you hope people will take away from The Patterned Interior?

I talk in the book about how powerful pattern can be in eliciting a reaction in people – it can actually be very polarizing. It has the capacity to really draw a range of emotions, and in this book, by demonstrating the diversity of uses and the range of styles, I hope to start a conversation about its place in not only performing a decorative function, but also the impact it has on how we feel and how we relate to our interiors.

© The Patterned Interior by Greg Natale, Rizzoli New York, 2018. All images © Anson Smart.

The post BlackBook Interview: Interior Designer Greg Natale on His New Book ‘The Patterned Interior’ appeared first on BlackBook.