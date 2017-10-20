BlackBook Exclusive: VNYL’s ‘Secret’ Milk Punch Recipe

These days it can feel like virtually every food and drink trend has already been flogged; indeed, nothing surprises us anymore. Digging through history, however, Gareth Howells – beverage director NYC’s retro-cool The VNYL – actually found a cocktail, milk punch, “surrounded in a shroud of mystery.” Yet unlike the heavy brandy and cream based New Orleans versions, he prefers “the ‘clarified’ version that we make.”

It’s not hard to see why. Clarifying makes the drinks crystal clear and aging assures smoothness. Complemented by house-made “cordials and shrubs, milk punches were all used as methods for preserving seasonal ingredients. It allows us to minimize waste and capitalize on the use of products that would have otherwise been discarded.”

Sustainable and delicious? Sign us up. But like any cocktail with a great backstory, he insists that it’s “an unforgiving mistress and can be a pain to make; but when you understand its history [with] playwrights, authors, presidents and queens, it is very hard not to fall in love.”

Served in mini milk bottles with edible flowers and old timey straws, VNYL’s milk punch only further confirms that what’s old is most certainly new. Howells currently has over 60 bottles aging, including a four-month-barrel aged with Avion Tequila. But these days his favorite pairing is a seasonal one, perfect for burgers: “A Sazerac variation that uses Whistle Pig rye, Amaro, black walnut liqueur and bitters.”

(N.B. VNYL is doing good with milk punch too: they often donate it to support events such as No Kid Hungry.)

SILKEN ROAD MILK PUNCH (three-month-bottle-aged) 3 oz Virgil Kaine Ginger Bourbon 1oz Monkey 47 1oz Batavia Arrack 3 oz Lychee and Dragonfruit infused Green Tea Splash of Orange and Lemon juice grated Ginger and Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf and Thai Chilli Combine over ice, shake and pour over ice, garnish with star anise. Silken Road comes in .375 litre bottle presentation. Cocktail is meant to be shared, served in 2 wine glasses with large format ice and chilled in a wine bucket over crushed ice.

