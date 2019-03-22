Big Whiskey’s Community Giveback Nights Scheduled to Support Convoy of Hope and Midwest Flood Relief

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) In the midst of massive flooding affecting the Midwest including areas in Missouri, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar looks to give back, supporting relief efforts through Convoy of Hope.

“We preach this a lot, but a community first mentality is truly part of our mission and something we strive to commit to throughout the year. Several members of our Big Whiskey’s family are feeling a direct impact of the flooding happening in Missouri and Nebraska through their friends and family. We knew we wanted to help in some way,” states Big Whiskey’s director of marketing, Laura Head Elliott.

To put things in perspective, the National Weather Service Kansas City Twitter account posted, “The Missouri River is currently discharging at a rate of 315 thousand cubic feet per second in Rulo, NE (near Craig, MO). If those numbers don’t mean much to you…that’s enough water to fill Arrowhead Stadium in under 9 minutes.”

Big Whiskey’s will host four Community Giveback nights, March 25-28 at specific locations, with 10% of sales those nights being donated to Convoy of Hope and their Midwest flood relief efforts. Monday, March 25 at the Republic Road location in Springfield; Tuesday, March 26 at Battlefield Road in Springfield; Wednesday, March 27 at the location in Republic, MO; and Thursday, March 28 at the Nixa location.

Big Whiskey’s has previously partnered with Convoy of Hope, donating $10,000 from a month-long campaign following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017.

Additional information, including a link for direct donations to Convoy of Hope, can be found on the Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar Facebook page.

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar currently operates seven restaurants in Southwest Missouri, two locations in the Kansas City area; and franchises in Bentonville, AR and Las Vegas, NV. Franchises are available across the United States. For more information on available markets and investment opportunities, please visit us at www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 14 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 85 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, visit convoyofhope.org