B.GOOD Growing Aggressively and Will Be Seeking Area Developers at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference in Las Vegas, Nov. 13-15

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) B.GOOD, an innovative, healthy, fast-casual restaurant concept will be seeking restaurant operators to grow the brand nationwide at the Restaurant Finance & development Conference, which will be held at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas from Nov. 13-15, 2017. B.GOOD currently has 60+ locations in the United States, Canada, Germany and Switzerland. The leadership team will be at conference to discuss potential area development deals with prospective partners.

B.GOOD is currently looking to expand to key target markets including Seattle, WA; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Denver; CO; across Texas and across Florida.

B.GOOD provides a unique investment proposition with:

A well-positioned brand that appeals to consumer trends

Proven and strong unit economics and cash on cash return

Experienced and passionate leadership team

Exclusive development territories

B.GOOD is now well-positioned to expand nationwide and will be looking for the right partners to join us

About B.GOOD

B.GOOD is an innovative, healthy, fast-casual restaurant concept serving “food with roots” that is sustainably sourced and hand-prepared fresh in-house. The brand brings a board menu that includes everything from Kale & Grain Bowls, Salads, All-Natural Burgers, Smoothies and Sides. After opening its doors in Boston in 2004, B.GOOD currently operates over 60 locations in the Unites States, Canada, Switzerland and Germany and expects to reach 80+ locations by 2018

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Andy Zhou at azhou@bgood.com or visit www.bgood.com/franchise.com