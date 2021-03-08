Best Bites: The Original Cookie Dough Bites

In a time where movie theater snacks are no longer designated for the theater, the Original Cookie Dough Bites make the perfect snack for lounging at home while watching your favorite show. These bite-size, milk chocolate-covered cookie dough bits taste of nostalgia and sweet, chocolatey bliss. Perfect for those who loved to lick the bowl when baking cookies growing up, this snack is an ideal alternative, being completely egg free and safe to eat. Enjoy a box with no fears of salmonella.

Size • 3.1 ounces

Price • $1.39