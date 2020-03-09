Best Bites: Frosted Honey Bunches of Oats

How can you make Honey Bunches of Oats any more delicious? By frosting them, of course. This sweet cereal ups the ante by adding five grams of sugar per serving. That's 11 grams per cup, compared to the original flavor's 6 grams. Competitor Kellogg's Frosted Flakes comes in at 14 grams of sugar per cup. And of course, Frosted Honey Bunches of Oats still includes the crunchy clusters of granola that will keep the whole family happy.

Size - 13.5 ounces

Price - $4.99

Available - Target and other grocery stores

