Best Bites: Dave's Sweet Tooth Dark Chocolate Toffee

March 16, 2020
Dave's Sweet Tooth/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

Dave's Sweet Tooth Dark Chocolate Toffee

These soft toffee bites strike the perfect balance between sweet and rich with a flavorful dark-chocolate coating. Featuring just the right amount of crunch from the nuts and stickiness from the toffee, this snack is sure to delight as it melts in your mouth.

Size: 4 ounces

Price: $4.99

Where to buy: Grocery stores

