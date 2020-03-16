Best Bites: Dave's Sweet Tooth Dark Chocolate Toffee

These soft toffee bites strike the perfect balance between sweet and rich with a flavorful dark-chocolate coating. Featuring just the right amount of crunch from the nuts and stickiness from the toffee, this snack is sure to delight as it melts in your mouth.

Size: 4 ounces

Price: $4.99

Where to buy: Grocery stores

