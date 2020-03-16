March 16, 2020From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Dave's Sweet Tooth Dark Chocolate Toffee
These soft toffee bites strike the perfect balance between sweet and rich with a flavorful dark-chocolate coating. Featuring just the right amount of crunch from the nuts and stickiness from the toffee, this snack is sure to delight as it melts in your mouth.
Size: 4 ounces
Price: $4.99
Where to buy: Grocery stores
