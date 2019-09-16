Best Bites: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Snappers

We've all been there. In a hunger-driven craze, we grab whatever bag of food near the checkout lane that looks remotely appetizing. In most scenarios, we pay for our impulsiveness. The food tastes over-processed, or like it's hung on its hook since before you were born. However, this would not be the case if the snack you chose were Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Snappers. The truth is in its title: dark chocolate, sea salt and pretzels, all deliciously adhered together by a dollop of caramel. Snappers will leave you licking caramel off your teeth, but with your sweet craving satisfied.

Size: 6 ounces

Price: $3.49

Available: Grocery stores, including Target

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com