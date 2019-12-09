BBQ Holdings, Inc. Announces Clark Crew BBQ Opening in Oklahoma City, OK

Travis Clark and his award-winning, Oklahoma-based competition BBQ team will bring a world-class barbecue experience to Oklahoma City on December 9.

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) BBQ Holdings, Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with Travis Clark for its newest restaurant, which is opening on December 9th at 3510 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73112. The upscale barbecue restaurant opening is the first of several new barbecue concepts that the company is launching before the end of 2019.

Clark Crew BBQ Founder, Travis Clark is a highly respected Pitmaster, who along with his Oklahoma-based competition BBQ team, have won over 650 top-10 awards, along with World Champion and Team of the Year titles, all while cooking on some of the biggest stages against some of the best teams in the country.

“The opening of Clark Crew BBQ marks a major milestone as we continue to work towards curating the best possible barbecue experience for our guests,” said Clark. “The awards don’t come without consistency. At CCB, you can expect a world-class experience each and every time you walk through our doors.”

Since partnering with BBQ Holdings in 2018, Clark has worked with the Famous Dave’s Culinary team to improve food quality and consistency across the Famous Dave’s system. His emphasis has been on the core BBQ proteins, including Brisket, Ribs, Pork and Chicken.

“We’re looking forward to this new phase of innovation,” said Jeff Crivello, BBQ Holdings CEO. “After celebrating 25 years of serving America’s favorite BBQ with our Famous Dave’s brand, we’re continuing to look for ways to evolve and serve new guests. I know the recipes and processes that Travis spent years creating will accomplish those goals.”

For more information, please visit www.clarkcrewbbq.com.

About BBQ Holdings, Inc.



BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) was founded with the purpose of evolving one brand into a multi-branded barbecue restaurant company. As of December 9, 2019 BBQ Holdings has three brands with 128 overall locations in 33 states and three countries including 32 company-owned and 96 franchise-operated restaurants. Starting with the premise that there are many styles of barbecue – from traditional to regional to competition style – BBQ Holdings combines the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. A wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork, and Country-Roasted Chicken are offered. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis’ award winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com