  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Baltimore County man sentenced to 25 years for 2018 hate crime shooting of Black man

September 24, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

Brandon Higgs was sentenced to 25 years in prison on hate crime and manslaughter charges.