Bahama Buck’s Celebrates Season of Giving with “Free Sno Day”

Nationwide Bahama Buck’s Declares Tuesday, December 4 as the Coolest Day of the Year

Lubbock, TX (RestaurantNews.com) It’s time to enjoy a taaste of paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. In celebration of the charitable season, Bahama Buck’s will be giving a free 12 oz. Sno to each guest that visits Bahama Buck’s nationwide on Tuesday, December 4.

This year marks the 12th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the year”. With over 58,700 Snos given out last year alone, Bahama Buck’s sees no better way to show appreciation than by continuing the tradition and doing what Bahama Buck’s does best, serving up the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience. That’s every guest, all day, this coming Tuesday.

“Let it Sno! Start off this Christmas season with a taste of paradise – free Sno on us, for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder and president of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year we look forward to this day as a way to bless our guests and the communities we serve.”

On December 4, guests are invited to bring the whole family out to any participating Bahama Buck’s locations, where they will be blessed with a taste of paradise on the house.

About Bahama Buck’s

Bahama Buck’s is the nation’s premier tropical dessert franchise featuring the “Greatest Sno on Earth®,” as well as their famous, fresh blended tropical Island Smoothies. Founded in 1990, Bahama Buck’s is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest. Their innovative approach to the dessert industry offers guests a flavorful taste of paradise in an island-inspired atmosphere. Visit www.bahamabucks.com for more information and connect with Bahama Buck’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Contact:

Britton Swanson

Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation

bswanson@bahamabucks.com

806-776-9899