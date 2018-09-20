Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Opens Its Doors in McDaniel Village

Bad Ass Burger

Popular gourmet burger joint hosts grand opening Sept. 24-25

Greenville, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – is set to open its second Greenville location in McDaniel Village on Monday, Sept. 24.

Located at 1922 Augusta Road, Ste. A1-A, Bad Daddy’s will host its official grand opening the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremonial burger and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Bad Daddy’s District Manager Jim Abbott and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

That’s right … the Big Cheeses will be cutting, and biting into, a massive burger loaded with toppings to celebrate the occasion in style. It might get a little messy, but it sure will be delicious!

“We’re excited to expand the Bad Daddy’s brand in South Carolina,” said Boyd Hoback, Chief Executive Officer of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar. “We’ve earned a distinctive reputation in the burger world for the unique culinary passion we put into our hamburgers, and we can’t wait to share this passion with the everyone in the area. We have assembled an awesome team of about 90 and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the local community.”

Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

The McDaniel Village restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. When the restaurant opens, it will be the second Bad Daddy’s in South Carolina and 32nd system-wide, with other locations throughout North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado.

For more information, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 31 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com