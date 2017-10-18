Award-Winning Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando Announces Debut Of All-New “A La Carte” Menu Available Venue-Wide Starting Friday, November 3

Mango’s To Explore Accepting Cryptocurrency Bitcoin In 2018

Orlando’s Best Dining, Nightlife and Entertainment Destination Launches New A La Carte Menu Crafted by Seasoned Mango’s South Beach Chef Angel Ramirez For All Visitors to Enjoy World-Famous Dining, Dancing and Live Show with Pre-Fix Menu Available for Special Occasions and VIP Guest Parties

Company Gearing up to Accept Bitcoin as Payment in Early 2018

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) International Drive’s award-winning nightlife and entertainment destination “Mango’s Tropical Café” will now entice even more guests with their ultimate dining, dancing and live entertainment nightly with the exciting launch of an all-new A La Carte menu crafted by Executive Chef Angel Ramirez of Mango’s South Beach debuting on Friday, November 3. The menu will feature Mango’s signature gourmet Floribbean cuisine, specializing in Caribbean and Latin fare, delicious Italian and American favorites and still serving a plethora of Mango’s classic tasty cocktails. It will now be available to guests throughout the entire breathtaking venue, including main dining room. Guests will be able to dine and enjoy open seating for Mango’s spectacular family-friendly dinner and show every night of the week, which features paramount live stage entertainment including the Michael Jackson tribute, Brazilian Samba, Cuban Conga, new Belly Dancing and Rhumba Flamenca shows and many more high-energy Latin-inspired numbers.

In addition, after extensive meetings with suppliers, Mango’s will pass savings onto its guests by lowering its “all doubles” Specialty Drink prices across its menu, starting at $8.95.

Voted Best Dining, Best Nightclub, Best Late Night, Best Latin, Best Place to Celebrate, Best Live Music, Dinner Show of the Year and countless other recognitions, Mango’s Orlando will still offer a three-course Pre-Fixe menu available for special occasions and VIP guest parties. The popular hotspot will also feature a brand-new reservation platform on their website to further enhance guests’ dining and nightlife experience.

Adjacent to Mango’s Tropical Café, rapid construction of the 141’, 14-story, 880-parking space, mega-structure Hollywood Plaza Entertainment Complex continues with completion of parking expected by the holidays. Guests parking in Hollywood Plaza will be guaranteed a table inside Mango’s restaurant and dance club.

“We have listened to the calls of our loyal patrons wanting more access to all we offer at Mango’s, and we are delivering,” says Mango’s COO and Developer Joshua Wallack of Wallack Holdings. “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Angel, our new menu and new reservation platform all at once so now everyone can come and enjoy the world-class dining, entertainment and nightlife we have to offer.” He continues, “We are humbled by all the accolades we’ve received in just our first years in Orlando, and with Hollywood Plaza nearing completion, we are pumped to add tremendous parking and ready to welcome, impress, entertain and deliver the most unforgettable night to thousands more.”

Wallack continues, “With the rise of Blockchain based Cryptocurrency as a method of customer payment, Mango’s will continue to stay at the forefront of technology and hospitality and is exploring accepting Bitcoin as payment beginning in 2018. All credit goes to my nephew, Mango’s Manager and UCF honor student Zackary Gettis, for this innovation.”

Bitcoin terms and conditions will apply to the use of Bitcoin as a selected payment method.

For more information on Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando and attractions and for special occasion and VIP dinner and show bookings, visit the all-new www.mangos.com or call 407.673.4422.

About Mango’s Tropical Café

Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando is the largest and most exciting restaurant, banquet facility and nightclub destination in the Southeast and International Drive’s newest, award-winning dining, entertainment and dance club with live entertainment nightly. Located near the Orange County Convention Center, Mango’s Orlando accommodates up to 2,000 guests to enjoy unmatched entertainment and accommodations in one of Mango’s lavish, unique private party areas serving any party from two to 600 seated guests for a luncheon, sit-down dinner or buffet. Mango’s paramount entertainment includes salsa lessons, a thrilling Michael Jackson tribute show, continuous live bands and dance performances throughout the entire breathtaking venue. The world famous Mango’s Dancers entertain millions of guests each year. Mango’s Tropical Cafe, now in its 25th fabulous year on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive, has hosted thousands of private parties for celebrities, individuals, families, offices, as well as large multinational corporations. Mango’s Orlando, which opened in 2015, is a dream venue that “changes the game” on International Drive. Its decadent design across 55,000 square feet creates an epic experience people will always remember. Mango’s Orlando is located at 8126 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information, hours of operation, booking inquiries, menus and more, visit www.mangos.com.

