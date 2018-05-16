Austin's Hopdoddy Burger Bar opening first Florida restaurant on I-Drive

Hopdoddy Burger Bar out of Austin plans to open its first Florida restaurant at Pointe Orlando later this year.

The upscale burger restaurant will take the 4,471-square-foot spot formerly occupied by Funky Monkey on the center’s lower level. Pointe Orlando is the entertainment and dining complex on South International Drive near the Orange County Convention Center.

Hopdoddy has 23 locations in the United States and is known for its burger, salads and handcrafted milkshakes. It also has a full bar. The burgers are made from specialty meats like Angus beef, Kobe beef and tuna and served on buns cooked in-house.

It is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Pointe Orlando is continuing its tradition of introducing fresh, up and coming dining concepts to the Orlando resident and visitor,” said a statement from Chris Ralph, Vice President of Leasing for Brixmor Property Group. “As the closest entertainment venue to one of the busiest convention centers in the country combined with 42,000 hotel rooms and a loyal local following, Pointe Orlando is a proven dining destination attracting the interest of innovative restaurants who are entering the market.”

Most burgers sell for around $8 or $9 at Hopdoddy’s locations in Texas.

Funky Monkey closed earlier this year and owner Eddie Nickell’s recently opened a new restaurant on Mills Ave. called Bites and Bubbles.

Another restaurant space at Pointe Orlando which housed the Tommy Bahama’s restaurant is still vacant.

