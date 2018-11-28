Arooga’s Tap & Kitchen in Rockville Centre, NY to Celebrate Grand Opening December 1st

First 100 Guests Win Free Wings for a Year

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s latest franchise is opening with its much-anticipated new format and a new scratch kitchen menu that will blow Rockville Centre, NY away.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s is celebrating the grand opening of their newest location on 49 N. Village Avenue on December 1st, 2018, unveiling their new branding and killer menu focused on sustainability and clean ingredients for their first urban concept.

This opening marks the 20th location for the brand and the 2nd for Joseph Alagna, who opened his first Arooga’s in Patchogue, NY in 2016, but it will be the first of its kind featuring the restaurant group’s all new tap & kitchen format. Arooga’s fans can still expect their award-winning wings along with an awesome view of the game, but with a more simplistic and industrial look.

The menu will feature Arooga’s signature favorites such as their Crab Pretzel and no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers but will have many new items joining the ranks as well, calling to a more a farm-to-table-like appeal. All the beef, chicken, or pork used is sustainably raised with no antibiotics, and produce is certified USDA organic or locally sourced. Their world- famous wings contain no antibiotics and they now offer a breaded option for bone-in, “original” style wings. Their all new boneless wings, chicken tenders, and chicken breasts are marinated in a rich buttermilk batter for at least 24 hours and are hand-breaded. They have also added zesty pickled Founders All Day IPA infused cucumbers, which are buttermilk battered, hand-breaded, and fried crispy and delicious. And they have beers…lots on draft, with 45 taps featuring local craft favorites, nitro coffee, and limited releases such as Barrier Money IPA, Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb, Founders Curmudgeon’s Better Half (ale aged bourbon maple syrup barrels not released since 2012), New Belgium Le Terroir Sour Ale, Stone 22nd Anniversary Anni-Matter Double IPA, Sweet Water 420 Strain G13 IPA, Arooga’s hometown favorite Tröegs Golden Thing Double IPA, and locally brewed Sail Away Nitro Cold Brew coffee (non-alcoholic).

“This is one of our most exciting openings,” said Arooga’s Co-Founder and President Gary Huether, Jr. “Arooga’s has always made quality ingredients a high priority, and we pride ourselves on serving awesome food made with fresh, real components. But with this new concept, we really had the opportunity to spread our wings and hand craft some of our proudest and best tasting creations.”

While they officially opened the doors on Wednesday, November 21st, the brand will be throwing a party like only they do to formally welcome #20 to the family with festivities planned for December 1st, including live entertainment, awesome giveaways, and of course free wings for a year to the first 100 guests ready to brave the cold and start lining up at 6 a.m. The doors will officially open at 11 a.m. following a ribbon cutting, where the party will move indoors and guests can get their first taste of Arooga’s newest digs.

“I am extremely pleased to be opening our second Arooga’s restaurant on Long Island, NY,” said Joseph Alagna, Arooga’s Tap & Kitchen franchise owner and CEO of Joseph Gunnar & Co. “Our newest location is in the thriving town of Rockville Centre, home to a multitude of restaurants and nightlife. The Arooga’s Tap & Kitchen concept should be a great addition to this community.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. This opening in Rockville Centre, NY marks the 20th location for the brand.

For official rules for the “Free Wings for a Year” giveaway, please visit http://aroogas.com/free-wings-year-giveaway-rules. Arooga’s Tap & Kitchen in Rockville Centre, NY will open to the public on Saturday, December 1st, 2018, with operating hours 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-2 a.m., and kitchen open until midnight or later.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design and a scratch-made kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. The Arooga’s Brand which was founded in July 2008, currently has 20 locations in 7 states. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com