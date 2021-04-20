Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Is Coming Soon to Mercer County, NJ

NJ Franchisee Set to Open its 3rd Location in Ewing, NJ

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar announced today plans to open their 20th location this summer at 400 Main Blvd. E, Suite 600, Ewing Township, NJ, making this number four in the Garden State.

This marks the third location for franchisee Allen Zak, his Director of Operations Liz Fusco, and their team, who entered into a multi-unit agreement with Arooga’s and own locations in operation in East Brunswick and Howell, NJ. Located in Ewing, NJ in the town center for The College of New Jersey, the brand’s newest location is the largest yet with over 9,000 sf and a 60-seat bar and will bring around 125 new jobs to the area.

“We’ve seen a ton of success with the Arooga’s brand in New Jersey.” said Allen Zak, Arooga’s Franchise Owner. “We couldn’t have asked for a better place to bring the newest Arooga’s location in the state and can’t wait to open our doors to the Ewing community, as well as students and faculty at TCNJ.”

Arooga’s expects to open its newest location summer of 2021. In the meantime, here are some highlights that future Arooga’s fans in Ewing can look forward to:

Over 9000 square feet of full-service dining and bar

Menu featuring all made-to-order items, including their signature scratch-made appetizers such as Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles and B.I.G. Pretzel, as well as their famous Buffalo Festival award-winning wings

Menu items featuring all natural, no antibiotic ever, USDA certified organic ingredients

Gluten Free Certification by Beyond Celiac, with over 25 gluten free menu choices

Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible operation practices as part of their certification process, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of styrofoam

Draft list of at least 40 selections, including local brewers and awesome crafts

Full-service bar with handcrafted cocktails made from premium spirits and fresh juices

A view of every game from every seat

“We love the site for our brand’s newest location and are excited to open another unit with Allen and his great team.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “It’s amazing to see Arooga’s become a household name in New Jersey, and we can’t wait to open our fourth location in the state and show Ewing why Arooga’s is the best grille house & sports bar in America.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

