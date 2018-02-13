Arby’s New Nashville Hot Fish is the Spicy Fish Sandwich You Didn’t Know You Wanted Until Now

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s fish season at Arby’s, and that means wild-caught Alaskan pollock breaded and fried to perfection then served in sandwiches and flatbreads through early April. Never satisfied with the status quo (see Venison Sandwich or Smokehouse Pork Belly), Arby’s has turned to a culinary spice trend to give guests a hot take on a familiar favorite.

Nashville Hot Fish is Arby’s twist on the Nashville hot chicken craze. The wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet is fried and then coated with a spice blend of cayenne pepper, paprika, salt and garlic powder, then topped with dill pickles, shredded lettuce and Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch on a sesame seed bun. Arby’s Nashville Hot Fish fillet is also available wrapped in a warm flatbread, or as the King’s Hawaiian Nashville Hot Fish Deluxe with cheddar, dill pickle, tomato and shredded lettuce on a sweet King’s Hawaiian® bun.

In addition to Nashville Hot Fish, Arby’s popular fish lineup remains intact, including the Crispy Fish, Crispy Fish Flatbread and King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe. Guests can now enjoy any two Arby’s fish sandwiches for only $5.

“Arby’s guests love spicy food and have asked for more of it on our menu, so we’re constantly challenging the culinary team to add heat, but to do so in a way that allows our quality proteins to be the hero,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “We’ve done just that with Nashville Hot Fish, which brings a popular spice trend and regional staple to Arby’s restaurants nationwide. Fish is very popular this time of year, and anyone looking to change things up is going to love this sandwich.”

For more information on Arby’s Nashville Hot Fish, visit Arbys.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,400 restaurants in seven countries. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com

With its current growth and momentum, Arby’s is actively seeking new franchisees. To learn more about available markets and requirements, visit ArbysFranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Vizza

Edelman

404-443-7354

Michael.Vizza@edelman.com