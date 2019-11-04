Applebee’s Restaurants Nationwide to Serve Free Meals in Honor of Veterans Day

For the 12th Consecutive Year, Applebee’s Honors Veterans and Active-Duty Military with Free Entrée

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar will proudly give thanks to America’s military heroes. Applebee’s invites all veterans and active-duty military across the country to visit their local restaurant on Veterans Day to enjoy a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them.

Since 2008, Applebee’s restaurants across the country have opened their doors and welcomed veterans and active-duty military, serving them millions of free meals in honor of their service.

Veterans and active-duty military can choose their free meal from an exclusive menu of seven delicious entrées, including:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

“This Veterans Day we invite our veterans and active-duty military to visit their local Applebee’s restaurant to enjoy a free meal on us,” said John Cywinski, president at Applebee’s. “This is our 12th consecutive year of honoring those who have served our country in this way, and we’re proud to be able to do so in all of our Applebee’s neighborhoods nationwide.”

In addition to serving free meals to those who have served, the Applebee’s family shows its gratitude towards our American heroes by offering veteran employment recruiting programs, sending essential items to active military service members overseas, delighting hometown heroes with recognition parties and Applebee’s gift cards, and partnering with organizations to repair or build homes for veterans in need.

Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine-in only at more than 1,650 Applebee’s locations nationwide. For more information, please visit applebees.com/vetsday. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

Offer valid on Monday November 11, 2019 at participating Applebee’s restaurants. Item selection and participation may vary. Dine-in only. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverages and gratuity not included. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military service. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation. Limit one (1) meal per veteran or active-duty military. Hours vary by location, so guests should call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

