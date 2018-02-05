Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Door Dash are Giving Away Decadent Chocolate Cake

First 5,000 Guests to Place Door Dash Order Receive Torta Al Cioccolato with Delivery

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza launched several partnerships with third-party delivery providers late last year. Now, the brand is excited to collaborate with Door Dash specifically in the debut of a decadent new menu item, the Torta Al Cioccolato.

Beginning February 7th through February 13th, the first 5,000 guests who place an order for an Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Door Dash delivery will receive a complimentary slice of their newest dessert, a delicious Italian chocolate cake, normally a $6.95 value. The Torta Al Cioccolato was an Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza seasonal offering late last year, however, it was such a hit with guests, they permanatly added it to their menu in January.

“Since our founding, we have remained focused on the core menu items that have become engrained in our brand, including our fan-favorite pizzas, coal oven roasted chicken wings and the sweet and savory cheesecake,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza CEO Wayne Jones. “Our newest menu item has been a sweet addition and we want to share with as many coal-fired fans as possible.”

All ingredients used on the Anthony’s menu are fresh, never frozen, and all their food is made from scratch daily. From the selection of entire wheels of Pecorino Romano to ensure only 100% real grated cheese, to the Italian Filippo Berio Olive Oil used and personal taste testing of the premium selection of imported plum tomatoes that come directly from Italy every year, Anthony Bruno’s legendary attention to quality extends to every facet of the business. And, now this includes guests enjoying the food they love in the comfort of their own home.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza now offers Door Dash delivery in 37 of its 65 restaurants. The brand has become a popular neighborhood destination in each community it serves, and each restaurant has its own unique design and personality with a cozy, family feel. Since introducing delivery, the brand has been able to offer a new option to those who may be too busy to enjoy the food at one of the restaurants, but is still craving the tastes to enjoy at home.

“Our commitment to quality will remain our primary focus, whether it’s being served in our restaurant or on someone’s kitchen table. We look forward to introducing our newest menu item as a sweet ending to an already wonderful meal,” said Jones.

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the pies he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, and now with 65 company-owned restaurants, the Company has continued to grow steadily throughout Florida and up the east coast since that time. The brand prides itself on its award-winning coal fired pizzas, oven roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino), and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad.

For more information, visit www.acfp.com or follow Anthony’s on Twitter @AnthonysCFPizza, on Instagram at anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.

Contact:

Sydney Gitelis

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com