Another fire hits Blommer Chocolate factory, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported when an extra-alarm fire broke out on the roof of the Blommer Chocolate factory in the Fulton River District Tuesday afternoon.

Factory workers filed out of the building in the 600 block of West Kinzie Street as the fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm, sending extra equipment and firefighters, according to Chicago fire officials.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 2:30 p.m., fire officials said.

All the workers in the building at the time were "accounted for and safe," the department tweeted.

On Nov. 3, a piece of equipment used to bag cocoa overheated and caught fire on the southeast corner of the fourth floor, fire officials said. No injuries were reported then either.