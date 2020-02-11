Another Broken Egg Cafe Opens in Flowood, MS

Southern-inspired, daytime cafe opens second location in Mississippi

Flowood, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe ®, one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation, is excited to open its second location in Mississippi. The new Flowood location will bring fans of the daytime cafe and residents the same award-winning upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch they have grown to love at the Ridgeland, MS location.

The new cafe will be open daily from 7 AM – 2 PM featuring the traditional menu items guests have come to love, like Biscuit Beignets, Cinnamon Roll French Toast, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits. Alongside a slew of Signature Cocktails including Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, ABE Famous Infused Mary , and Spiked Salted Caramel Cold Brew. The menu will also feature a variety of rotating seasonal selections and gluten-friendly options year-round.

What may surprise guests familiar with the brand on their first visit will be the completely redesigned interior of the cafe. The cafe will be the first in the region to open with the “New South” design Another Broken Egg Cafe introduced in 2019. The new design boasts a more modern, lighter, brighter concept that honors the brand’s southern-inspired heritage while elevating the brunch experience and expanding the bar.

This cafe will mark the 4th location for Gouras Restaurant Group. With three existing locations in Mississippi and Tennessee. “Opening this location in the growing southern town of Flowood, on the outskirts of the bustling Jackson was an easy decision,” said George Gouras, the Owner/Operator of Gouras Restaurant Group, LLC.

Prior to the official grand opening on Monday, February 10th, the cafe hosted two private events to give the community a sneak peek at the new cafe and raise funds for two fantastic local charities. “These Friends and Family Day events are a great opportunity for us to start getting to know the community of Flowood,” said George Gouras. “By serving community members delicious food, we will get to build new relationships, all while supporting two great charities.”

The new restaurant located at 1720 Old Fannin Road, Flowood, MS. , will mark the 70th location for Another Broken Egg Cafe. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC operates upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants that specialize in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists like the Lobster & Brie Omelette, Chicken & Waffles and the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. A robust menu of hand-crafted signature cocktails includes the award-winning ABE Famous Infused Mary . Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest and fastest-growing franchised daytime-only concept in the country, with 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of its 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018 and was recognized as one of its Top 10 Best Full-Service Restaurant Deals in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising .

