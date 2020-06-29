Ad seeks to link former Sheriff Scott Israel with Donald Trump and hammers him for ties to Roger Stone

June 29, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
Kathy Laskowski / South Florida Sun Sentinel
A campaign ad for Sheriff Gregory Tony is reminding Broward Democratic primary voters of former Sheriff Scott Israel’s ties to Roger Stone, the notorious political dirty trickster and decades-long associate of President Donald Trump. Driving home the point, the ad hints at a connection between Israel and Trump. It shows a picture of a smiling Trump and Israel. The president is giving his familiar thumbs up sign — and so is Israel.