Actor Paul Giamatti Spotted At Pepe's In New Haven

Guests at the original Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana restaurant may have spotted a familiar face Saturday night: Paul Giamatti.

Small Bites: Dining News And Events »

The New Haven-born actor, known for his work in such films as “Sideways,” “Private Parts” and “Saving Private Ryan,” enjoyed Pepe’s white clam pie and another with sausage and mushrooms at the Wooster Street pizzeria, representatives for Frank Pepe’s said Monday.

Giamatti is a 1985 graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Yale School of Drama. He’s also the son of late Yale President A. Bartlett Giamatti.