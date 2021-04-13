( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

On Tuesday, April 20, Chronic Tacos is offering the solution to chronic munchies. Guests can take advantage of the $4.20 deal on all small burritos. There is no need to rearrange 4/20 plans because this special will go on all day. No code or coupon is necessary, making it the perfect easy deal to end any April 20 celebrations.

This special excludes fish, shrimp, steak and beyond beef. Guests can take advantage of this offer in store, on the Chronic Tacos app ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chronic-tacos-mexican-grill/id1251640835 ), and through online ordering on the Chronic Tacos website ( www.chronictacos.com ).

WHEN:

April 20, 2021, All Day

WHERE:

Available at participating locations.

(EXCLUDING: HB Bella Terra, Costa Mesa, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach PCH, Orange Beach Alabama, Lakewood, CA, and Lakewood, WA)

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

The post $4.20 on 4.20 Special At Chronic Tacos first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.