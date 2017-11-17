Williams Sonoma To Bring Innovative Wine-On-Demand Appliance Plum To Retail

Plum to be available via Williams Sonoma online and in catalog in mid-November 2017; Will be available in-store Winter 2018

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum, the company that introduced the first appliance that automatically identifies, preserves, chills and serves wine by the glass, today announced a partnership with Williams Sonoma, through which Williams Sonoma will sell Plum online at williamssonoma.com and through the Williams Sonoma catalog. Williams Sonoma customers will also be able to shop for Plum at select Williams Sonoma retail locations across the U.S. in early 2018.

Featuring state of the art preservation, cooling and automation, Plum is perhaps the most sophisticated household appliance ever made. Plum's molded, brushed stainless steel shell curves around the device, providing a sophisticated aesthetic that is at home in kitchens, living rooms and wet bars.

"Williams Sonoma caters to precisely the kind of customers that Plum was created for – people with an appreciation of design and workmanship, that love to cook and entertain," said David Koretz, founder and CEO of Plum. "With Plum, these customers will be able to appreciate wine in precisely the way the winemaker intended. They will be able to effortlessly pair wine with food, and be a spectacular host with red and white available at a touch. We are proud to partner with Williams Sonoma to help change the way that wine is consumed, putting more control in the hands of wine lovers everywhere."

Inside, Plum holds two standard 750ml bottles with any closure – natural cork, artificial cork, engineered cork, and even metal screw caps. Plum preserves each wine for up to 90 days without removing the cork, and serves each wine at the perfect temperature for that varietal, transforming wine lovers' enjoyment from by-the-bottle to by-the-glass.

Each bottle is automatically identified by an integrated computer and cameras, and the labels appear on a full-color, seven-inch touchscreen that allows users to enjoy a taste or a glass of either wine at a touch.

"Plum parallels Williams Sonoma's passion for providing our customers with appliances that are best-in-class in technology, functionality and design," said Adam Blank Vice President of Merchandise for Williams Sonoma. "Our customers that are passionate about wine will love the unprecedented technology of Plum."

Williams Sonoma will offer Plum to consumers at a retail price of $1,499.

How Plum Works

Users simply place two 750ml bottles of wine inside Plum. They don't need to remove the foil or closure. The bottle rests at a 55-degree angle, letting sediment collect in the shoulder of the bottle and not in the glass.



Plum's automated wine identification photographs each wine label and automatically recognizes the vintage, varietal, region, winery and wine from a database of more than six million wines.



The serving temperature for each varietal is automatically set for any of the 220 commercially-available wine varietals and blends. Integrated solid state cooling silently chills each bottle to the perfect serving temperature.



A motorized, double-cored needle pierces the closure and pressurizes the bottle of wine with argon gas, which keeps oxygen out without affecting the wine. The needle stays in the bottle and the bottle remains pressurized until empty, preventing any oxygen from entering the system. The patent-pending needle-in-a-needle design is able to pierce any closure including natural cork, artificial cork, engineered cork, and even metal screw caps.



Stainless steel tubing, just like those used in winemaking, and an electronic seal keep the wine perfectly preserved, delivering it directly from the bottle into the glass at the touch of a button.



Environmentally friendly, Plum's refillable argon canister only needs to be changed every 18 months, on average.



Plum's integrated WiFi and web application automatically keeps track of users' wine history, and allows them to see what friends, sommeliers and winemakers are drinking.

About Plum

Plum is dedicated to transforming how consumers enjoy wine from the bottle to the glass. Plum's flagship product reflects our mission of delivering the perfect glass of wine on demand, every time – preserved and at the ideal serving temperature. Plum, Inc. is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida with offices in Palo Alto, California. www.plum.wine.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks' tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williamssonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/williams-sonoma-to-bring-innovative-wine-on-demand-appliance-plum-to-retail-300557202.html

SOURCE Plum