White Claw Hard Seltzer Announces its Super Sponsorship of SXSW

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Claw® Hard Seltzer – the number one selling hard seltzer in the nation with 67 percent share – announces its Super Sponsorship of South by Southwest® (SXSW®), dethroning beer as the leading sponsor within its category. This unprecedented move marks a pivotal shift in consumer preference towards the growing hard seltzer category – coupling the hottest alcoholic beverage in the United States with the world's premier event celebrating the intersection of music, film and emerging technologies.

"We're thrilled to bring White Claw to life at SXSW," said Phil Rosse, president, White Claw Seltzer Works. "This brand has been built through the great passion and celebration by our fans, connecting the brand to culture and sharing it through their social channels. We are excited to support SXSW, an event that has always been ground zero for innovation in culture and technology."

"SXSW is excited to work with White Claw," said Roland Swenson, SXSW CEO and Co-Founder. "As one of the fastest growing brands, their sponsorship of SXSW reflects the independent and innovative spirit that SXSW is known for."

SXSW attendees will experience never-before-seen events and innovations. For the latest updates about White Claw activations at SXSW, follow @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook and @whiteclaw on Twitter.

