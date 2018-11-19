Segura Viudas Cava Launches Holiday Campaign With Lion Babe, Benefiting Women in Music

Lion Babe remixes holiday classic, "Auld Lang Syne" in music video that will spark donations to Women in Music

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Segura Viudas Cava, Spain's award-winning sparkling wine brand, is unveiling its new holiday campaign featuring a new version of the holiday classic, "Auld Lang Syne," composed and performed by R&B super duo Lion Babe. The collaboration will spread the season's cheer and goodwill by contributing to Women in Music, a non-profit with thousands of music industry professionals that are dedicated to providing valuable resources to thousands of women at all stages of their music careers.

Segura Viudas chose "Auld Lang Syne" because of its historic tradition to help ring in the New Year around the world. The song, which means "for old times' sake", highlights the importance of taking a moment to raise a glass to all of the things that have shaped us and the hope for what's to come.

"The collaboration came down to conveying messages of gratitude and hope, and we're excited to be able to share this with the world. 'Auld Lang Syne' is such a universal song, it really is the perfect track to unite people for a great cause," said Jillian Hervey, Lion Babe's vocal lead.

The holiday campaign with a purpose is an extension of Segura Viudas' "Open Up" brand theme, which invites people of all walks of life to "open up" to stepping out of their comfort zones and embrace new experiences and adventures. The video captures Segura Viudas' brand theme by featuring 10 unique artists including musicians, dancers, and performers together with Lion Babe.

Segura Viudas invites fans to "open up and join the chorus" by sharing the power of music for a cause. Good music moves your feet, amazing music moves your soul - that's why every time a viewer comments on the video of the Segura Viudas, Lion Babe collaboration video on social media, Segura Viudas will make a $25 donation to Women in Music.

"We love this campaign because no matter who you are, where you're from, or what you're into, music is unifying, especially during the holidays when togetherness is baked into the occasion," remarked Alie Burnet, Brand Manager of Segura Viudas USA. "We wanted to do something that reflects the season's giving spirit and support an organization like Women in Music, which does such amazing work for the empowerment of women in the music field."

Republica Havas, Segura Viudas' agency of record, created and developed the campaign. The agency is known for building enduring relationships with consumers across a spectrum of platforms and cultures.

To watch the music video, please click here. For photo assets, please click here.

Join the Chorus by following Segura Viudas on Instagram and Facebook at @SeguraViudasUSA and using #OpenUpCava.

About Segura Viudas:

Segura Viudas hand crafts distinctive méthode champenoise sparkling wine in a dry, refreshing style. Steeped in Spanish heritage, the Segura Viudas brand draws on a rich legacy, focused on empowering women. The Segura Viudas rallying cry "Open Up" is meant to encourage women to fearlessly seek the unconventional and to unapologetically be themselves.

To find Segura Viudas Cava near you, visit the Wine Locator section of www.seguraviudasusa.com.

About Women in Music

Women in Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1985 in New York City to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, heritage, opportunities, and cultural aspects of women in the musical arts and industry through education, networking resources, support, empowerment, and recognition.

For more information about Women in Music, visit www.womeninmusic.org

About Lion Babe

Constantly embracing polarity, mixing and matching sounds and visuals to create something new and unique – LION BABE is the New York duo formed of singer/songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey and instrumentalist and producer Lucas Goodman.

The band's artistry showcases their ethos for fearlessly reworking and reinventing the familiar, combining it with their love of fantasy and the surreal, to make their own unique pieces of art; a new kind of soul. The band has worked with the likes of childhood hero and Grammy Award winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams, and prolific producers/musicians such as Andrew Wyatt, Al Shux and Childish Gambino.

With an impressive 30 million plus streams across their audio and visual streaming sites in less than two years after releasing their debut EP, Jillian confidently confirmed her place as an international style and beauty icon with huge campaigns for MAC Cosmetics –creating her own eyeliner for the brand– and as Pantene's latest ambassador, appearing in their print and TV commercials. The sky's the limit for these rapidly rising stars.

For more information, www.lionbabe.com

About Republica Havas

Republica Havas is one of America's leading and fastest-growing multicultural advertising and communications agencies. Through its "Rethink Relevant" strategic mantra, Republica Havas provides integrated services including strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, public relations, social, and experiential to numerous blue-chip clients in the U.S. and markets around the world. Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas is part of Havas Creative North America. For more information, visit www.republicahavas.com, and follow @RepublicaHavas and #RethinkRelevant on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/segura-viudas-cava-launches-holiday-campaign-with-lion-babe-benefiting-women-in-music-300752563.html

SOURCE Segura Viudas Cava