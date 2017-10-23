SealsForGood Milk Drive Expands to Support Families Affected by California Fires

California dairy families expand social media challenge to support neighbors in need

TRACY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk is one of the most-requested staples at food banks, but among the least donated. On average, people served by food banks receive the equivalent of less than 1 gallon per person per year. To help fill this gap and support families in need in areas affected by recent catastrophic natural disasters, California dairy farm families today announced the expansion of the Seals for Good social media challenge, which will provide an additional 2,000 gallons of milk to families and children affected by the California wildfires.

"Supporting families in need is a core value of our farm families. The California fires affected so many – including dairy farmers, their friends and neighbors. This campaign is an easy way to show support and provide resources with a simple social media post," said John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board.

Social Media Challenge: Post a photo of a dairy product (cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, butter, ice cream) showing the Real California Milk seal on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SealsForGood. Dairy products with the seal are available in supermarkets and specialty stores across the U.S. and online. No purchase necessary. http://ooh.li/271ee32

Timing: Through December 31, 2017

Donation: For each qualifying post, $5 – representing a gallon of milk – will be donated to the Great American Milk Drive (up to $30,000 total/6,000 gallons) through Feeding America to provide vouchers for fresh milk to families in need in California, Florida and Texas.

The Great American Milk Drive provides vouchers for fresh milk through Feeding America food banks to families in need. Each year, more than 46 million people, including 12 million children, are served by Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. It has a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

About the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's more than 1,300 dairy families. With headquarters in Tracy, the CMAB is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. The CMAB executes advertising, public relations, research and retail and foodservice promotional programs on behalf of California dairy products, including Real California Milk and Real California Cheese. For more information and to connect with the CMAB through social media, For more information and to connect with the CMAB through social media, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, like on Facebook, watch videos on YouTube, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and pin on Pinterest.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sealsforgood-milk-drive-expands-to-support-families-affected-by-california-fires-300541009.html

SOURCE California Milk Advisory Board