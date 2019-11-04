Scoop Up Delectable Desserts for Your Thanksgiving Spread, Including a New Non-Dairy Flavor of the Month, at Baskin-Robbins

November's Flavor of the Month and festive cakes give ice cream lovers some seriously sweet reasons to be thankful



CANTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is serving up some festive fall treats for everyone to gobble down this November. The brand, which recently expanded into the plant-based category with vegan* and non-dairy flavors, is unveiling a new plant-based, vegan option: November's Flavor of the Month, Non-Dairy and Vegan Coffee Caramel Chunk. The flavor features a bold espresso-flavored base punctuated by rich chocolate chunks and a smooth caramel ribbon that will be sure to get any ice cream lover excited this holiday season, regardless of their dietary habits.

Guests who volunteered to bring Turkey Day dessert can put a new spin on Thanksgiving treats by serving up a Caramel Delight Ice Cream Cookie Torte. This is not your typical torte: inspired by European designs, Baskin-Robbins' culinary specialists layered Gold Medal Ribbon® ice cream on top of a chocolate chip cookie crust, garnished with caramel praline and fudge toppings and almonds to round out any feast the right way. Dessert doesn't end there: check out the cornucopia of cakes for November and beyond. Enjoy classics like the iconic Turkey Cake, or slice into other seasonal favorites like the Fall Harvest Roll Cake or Football Cake. To find the perfect dessert to complement your Thanksgiving feast, stop in to your favorite Baskin-Robbins shop or order from the comfort of your fuzzy socks online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App.

"This Thanksgiving, we're giving that typical dessert spread a sweet makeover so that everyone at the table can enjoy some ice cream deliciousness," said Jason Maceda, Senior Vice President of Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "We hope our festive cakes and our expanded Non-Dairy flavors are the tasty finale to everyone's Thanksgiving celebration."

Topping off the month's lineup of sweet treats is the addition of Chopped Jolly Ranchers™ to the toppings case, which perfectly sprinkles over tried and true favorites like Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet or Wild 'n Reckless.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Baskin-Robbins' definition of a vegan menu item is a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All of Baskin-Robbins' menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Baskin-Robbins cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 55 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

Contact:

Heather McIntyre

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-3780

Heather.mcintyre@dunkinbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scoop-up-delectable-desserts-for-your-thanksgiving-spread-including-a-new-non-dairy-flavor-of-the-month-at-baskin-robbins-300950787.html

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins