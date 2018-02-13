PicoBrew Surpasses $1M in Sales for New Z Series Professional Beer Brewing Appliances Four Hours Into Crowdfunding Campaign

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PicoBrew Inc., maker of the world's first line of automated craft beer brewing appliances, launched their latest line of brewing machines, the PicoBrew Z Series. The overwhelming customer response to the product's release crushed the company's 30-day, $1M sales goal in just four hours, putting PicoBrew on a trajectory to once again make crowdfunding history.

PicoBrew is no stranger to crowdfunding successes, having launched all their previous products with Kickstarter campaigns that raised in aggregate over $4M. Nevertheless, the smashing success of the Z Series launch today exceeds even the momentum of PicoBrew's Spring 2017 record-setter, the PicoBrew Model C, which still ranks as the #1 Kickstarter Food category campaign of all time.

"We knew our customers were thirsty for more," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO of PicoBrew, "More beer, more technology, more flexibility and more options. Still, the response we've seen during these first few hours from customers worldwide has just blown us away!"

PicoBrew pioneered the modernist beer-brewing process, inventing the all-grain craft beer brewing appliance in 2013 with the launch of their award-winning PicoBrew Zymatic®. Since then, PicoBrew has created an extensive line of products for the tech-minded craft beer and beverage enthusiast, improving the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process.

The new Z Series builds on innovative Zymatic and Pico technology and extends it with a blend of data-center-industry-inspired parallelism and modularity. This improved design enables the customer to scale the Z to meet their unique brewing requirements. PicoBrew Z Series customers range from homebrewers to small businesses looking to fill their kegerators, to professional breweries and restaurants seeking to create small batches for commercial sale.

The Z Series brewing appliances are now available for pre-order at www.picobrew.com/z and will begin shipping in July 2018. Limited-time, special pricing features launch day discounts and a referral program designed to further PicoBrew's mission to fill the taps of every home, brewery, restaurant and office with freshly brewed craft beer.

About PicoBrew

PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew's mission to get the whole world brewing continues with the Z Series. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Kristen Joerger, LKPR Inc.

Kristen@LKPRinc.com

646-484-4577, 603-494-3295 (c)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/picobrew-surpasses-1m-in-sales-for-new-z-series-professional-beer-brewing-appliances-four-hours-into-crowdfunding-campaign-300598310.html

SOURCE PicoBrew