Optimum Nutrition Introduces New Essential AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® Collagen

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition ("ON") introduces a new benefit in its growing portfolio of popular AMIN.O ENERGY products with the addition of ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® Collagen. Available in four flavors of easy-mix powder, ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® Collagen provides a combination of amino acids for muscle recovery, natural caffeine for energy and focus and collagen for joint support.

"People with active lifestyles don't want anything getting in the way of their workout, but intense exercise and natural aging can stress and strain our joints," said Sarah Teeter, director of marketing for ON. "ON's latest innovation is the addition of a key ingredient for joint support to our delicious line of AMIN.O Energy beverage mixes."

Each serving of the new product contains 40 grams of UC-II® Collagen, a type 2 collagen, helps maintain the integrity of cartilage, the rubber-like tissue that protects joints. One serving also contains 90 milligrams of Vitamin C to aid in collagen synthesis and antioxidant function. Like ON's other AMIN.O. Energy products, the formula delivers five grams of essential amino acids and 100 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources.

"We found that many people currently take multiple supplements, including collagen capsules, to meet their needs for energy, focus, muscle recovery and joint support," added Teeter. "With ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® Collagen, we deliver the benefits of three products in one refreshing, easy-to-mix, fruit flavored beverage for anytime use."

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® Collagen powder is available in four flavors including, Grape Remix, Fruit Fiesta, Mango Lemonade and Grapefruit.

Consumers can find ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® Collagen online or at nutrition retailers nationwide. Please visit www.optimumnutrition.com for more information on Optimum Nutrition and ON products.

Optimum Nutrition was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON is the only sports nutrition company to manufacture items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 130 countries around the world.

