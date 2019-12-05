Ocean Spray Announces KWG As New Consumer Media Agency Of Record

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., a cooperative of more than 700 farmer families, today has appointed KWG as the company's new consumer media agency of record following a competitive pitch. This new assignment for KWG, a data-driven top marketing firm with a specialty media division, will deliver business results to strengthen Ocean Spray's brand awareness, amplifying their mission to connect farms to families for a better life on a national scale.

KWG will support Ocean Spray's core juice and food business, which includes building media strategies to support new product innovations, buying media across all channels and delivering a robust analytics and measurement platform.

"We're thrilled to have KWG on board during such an exciting time of growth and innovation for Ocean Spray," said Yash Sikand, Vice President, Marketing Services. "Their deep industry expertise combined with their insight-led communications planning process makes them an invaluable partner to help leverage the voice of the brand."

Sikand added that KWG's results-driven approach and proprietary marketing tools made the agency a perfect fit.

"Our entire team simply couldn't be more excited to work on this iconic brand," said Jim Williams, Managing Director at KWG. "We believe that our unique consumer-first approach to communications connects brands throughout the journey at the moments that matter. Leveraging 90 years of heritage with product innovation and important messages about sustainability and farm to family positions Ocean Spray for explosive growth."

About Ocean Spray

About Ocean Spray: Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com.

About KWG

KWG is an independent, full-service advertising agency located in New York City. For more information visit: www.kwgadv.com.

Media Contact:

JONESWORKS

Lauren Stiffelman

teamoceanspray@jonesworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-spray-announces-kwg-as-new-consumer-media-agency-of-record-300969395.html

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.