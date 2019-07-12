Music and wine featured in casual new video series

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme, best known for her songs in television and film, announces a new weekly video series. The series, "Wine, Songs, and Good Vibes," is recorded live on Facebook on Wednesday nights at 9pm EDT.

Each episode features a new wine each week, a live music performance, and positive stories. Predhomme begins the series featuring wines from her home state of Michigan, and plans to expand to other wine regions in the future.

Check out a recent episode of "Wine, Songs, and Good Vibes" here: https://youtu.be/6b_O2kA6sa4

Viewers learn about a new wine, vineyard and/or winery each week, hear a song, and are invited to share their own positive news and stories in interactive comments. Predhomme shares viewers' contributions of their own "good vibes" in subsequent episodes.

Singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme makes laid back, soulful music. Predhomme's songs have been heard by millions through television, film, and streaming channels. Her music was in the popular Hallmark movie "Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane," Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms," Freeform's "Switched at Birth," a commercial for ING Bank, and more.

Watch new episodes live of "Wine, Songs, and Good Vibes" by following Angela Predhomme on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angelapredhomme/

