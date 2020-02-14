IGNITE Beverages Celebrates Vodka Launch with Valentine's Party

Founder and CEO, Dan Bilzerian hosts annual Angels & Devils Celebration

BEL AIR, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Bilzerian has once again outdone himself with his annual celebrity-filled Angels & Devils themed Valentine celebration to launch vodka, the newest premium beverage from IGNITE Beverages, a division of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) ("IGNITE" or the "Company"). The Angels & Devils theme was carried out through activations like living wax performers, immersive IGNITE brand experiences, contortionists, fire breathing bar tenders and Instagram-worthy decor. Celebrity attendees included The Weeknd, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Tie Dye, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Brody Jenner, Smokepurpp, Travis Barker and more. The night topped off with performances by DJ Carnage, Lost Kings, and Bonnie x Clyde.

IGNITE Vodka mixed drinks were accompanied by a thoughtfully aphrodisiac curated menu of oysters, sushi, lobster, and an assortment of delectable small bites. The 2,700 guests were treated to entertainment throughout the mega mansion, including Maxim Slobodian parachuting into the driveway from a helicopter high above the party.

Vodka was recently announced as the newest premium addition to IGNITE Beverages, joining IGNITE Water. The vodka is distilled from corn and blends Ignite's world class marketing lifestyle brand with high-quality ingredients.

ABOUT DAN BILZERIAN

After being honorably discharged from the Navy following a four-year service, Dan attended the University of Florida where he majored in both business and criminology. He then went on to became one of the world's most successful professional poker players, winning over $50 million in a single year. Despite not adhering to any social norms — and continuing to be unapologetically himself — he developed a flawless trustworthy reputation within the gambling community for always doing what he said he would do, a mindset that he's carried with him into numerous investment opportunities, business ventures, and personal pursuits — creating an empire. Now, he's dedicated to make Ignite a premium international brand in various industries including CBD, cannabis, apparel, pet supplies, beverages such as energy drinks, and vodka.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors in addition to other product categories. IGNITE intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

