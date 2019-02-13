Ibotta Celebrates Valentines and Galentines with Free Champagne Toasts

Mobile Shopping App Raises a Glass to Romance, Bromance or Nomance with Free Champagne for Everyone on Feb. 13 and 14

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta, the starting point for rewarded shopping on mobile, is expanding its popular Valentine's Day champagne toast giveaway to everyone this year, today announcing the launch of its "Sparkling Wine for your Valentine" campaign. To celebrate love in all its many forms, Ibotta is offering everyone a free glass of champagne, valid at any bar or restaurant, letting you toast to romance…or just your favorite friend.

"Ibotta has given more than $500 million in cash rewards to our Savers, but we wanted to do something special to start 2019. A Valentine's Day champagne toast felt like the perfect opportunity to show our love and appreciation," said Ibotta CEO and Founder, Bryan Leach. "So, if you find yourself toasting this Valentine's Day, we hope you'll enjoy some bubbles on behalf of Ibotta."

Starting on Feb. 13, anyone with a smartphone can download the free Ibotta app, open the Restaurants and Bars category, tap the Sparkling Wine – Any Brand offer and enjoy a free glass of bubbly of their choosing at any local restaurant or bar, up to a $5 value. After purchase, users just need to upload their receipt through the Ibotta app to get a $5 reward.

The campaign continues Ibotta's tradition of leveraging relevant shopper data to create even more opportunities for its users to save money. Last year, Ibotta alerted shoppers that Tuesday was the best day of the week to buy a bottle of wine for Valentine's Day, when it was six percent cheaper than on Saturdays. It also found that the cheapest day to buy chocolate was six days before Valentine's Day, meaning that February 8 is the optimal time to stock up on sweet treats.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, free mobile shopping app Ibotta ("I bought a...") has delivered $500 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users on groceries, clothing, electronics, gifts, home and office supplies, restaurant dining, hotel rooms and more. Partnering with more than 1,500 leading brands and retailers, Ibotta offers cash back on purchases made both online and at brick and mortar stores through mobile-enabled redemptions. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has nearly 30 million downloads, and is one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States. Ibotta also debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018, and was named one of Inc's Best Workplaces of 2017.

