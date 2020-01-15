Host Your Big Game Celebration With Avocados From Mexico's Guac Nation Party Pack

AFM returns with its crave-worthy program for the second year in a row

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the No. 1 selling avocado brand in the U.S., is partnering with Bud Light and Cholula to bring back its Guac Nation program for the second year in a row. To embrace the different ways avocados can be used at Big Game parties, Guac Nation takes shoppers' party spreads to the next level. Starting on January 2nd through February 4th, shoppers have a chance to purchase the ultimate party pack because a party with avocados is always worth it.

This multifaceted campaign ties together the perfect pairings from Avocados From Mexico, Cholula and Bud Light through in-store rebates and sweepstakes, branded bins and POS displays.

"Our Big Game programming is packed with exciting opportunities to merchandise avocados in an effort to drive consumption," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President, Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico. "Working with two impactful brands not only offers retailers the opportunity for engaging in-store promotions, but also offers customers a seamless shopping experience for their Big Game party needs."

From football fanatics, to avocado lovers, to party throwers, Guac Nation provides the perfect opportunity to create the ultimate game day food experience. Shoppers can participate in a digital sweepstakes or text "GUAC" to 48-811 for the chance to win a $500 gift card tied to WorthEveryMoment.com, a digital landing page home to avocado Big Game recipes.

"We know overall basket sales are more valuable with avocados in them," said Dianne Le, Associate Director, Shopper Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "We are excited to bring back Guac Nation for another year to support this key occasion and help retailers increase their basket size with shoppers' favorite brands Bud Light and Cholula."

In addition, shoppers can score big with in-store rebate offers to make their gatherings even bigger.

Earn a $8 rebate on the purchase of one (1) Bud Light (12-pack or larger), three (3) Avocados From Mexico, and one (1) bottle of Cholula Hot Sauce (5 oz. or larger).

Earn $4 rebate on the purchase of three (3) Avocados From Mexico and one (1) bottle of Cholula Hot Sauce (5 oz. or larger).

AFM has also integrated MikMak, an enterprise marketing technology platform, to add e-commerce capabilities to all its media. MikMak not only lets consumers buy fresh avocados directly from digital and social media, it also allows AFM to better understand their consumers by connecting digital investments to online retailer insights.



"Following our drive for innovation, and as category leaders, we have become the first fresh produce brand to integrate this technology, making our social ads shoppable," said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital at Avocados From Mexico.

The Super Bowl is the largest sporting and television event in the U.S. with 112 million people tuning in to watch 1 and 44 million parties hosted in 2019 2. Not only is it the biggest sporting event, but it's also one of the leading days in avocado consumption. Nearly 300 million avocados are consumed during the game, making it a great time for Avocados From Mexico to emphasize the Guac Nation campaign and the recipes and perks that come with it.

To learn more about AFM marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

About MikMak

MikMak is an enterprise marketing technology platform that enables brands to create thumb-stopping shopping experiences that connect to customer journey insights across over 200 online retailers. With MikMak, brands now have a single source of truth to better understand their consumers, forge stronger relationships with their online retailer partners, and make smarter decisions, faster. Founded in 2014 by Rachel Tipograph, MikMak's investors include VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Jeff Zucker and Christina Aguilera. For more information visit www.mikmak.tv.

1 Ad Age: Super Bowl Audience Rises to 112.7 Million Viewers (Feb. 8, 2019)

2 National Retail Federation: Consumers say they'll spend an average $81 on Super Bowl (January 2019)

Contact:

Chad Darwin

Avocados From Mexico

cdarwin@avocadosfrommexico.com

469.776.8023

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/host-your-big-game-celebration-with-avocados-from-mexicos-guac-nation-party-pack-300987342.html

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico