G FUEL Will Launch its First-Ever Coffee Flavor "French Vanilla" on January 22

The G FUEL Coffee Flavor You've Always Wanted is Coming Soon

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports® , today announced it will launch its first-ever coffee flavor "French Vanilla" on January 22nd.

"We worked hard to nail our smooth and rich french vanilla flavor. You literally can't tell the difference between this flavor and french vanilla coffee flavor," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "I can proudly say that G FUEL French Vanilla tastes incredible mixed with water or milk, while also providing the increased energy, focus, and reaction time that our customers expect from drinking G FUEL. It's truly the best of both worlds on this one."

G FUEL French Vanilla is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 10 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"Our community has been asking for a G FUEL coffee flavor for a while," said G FUEL CMO, Nick Lacagnina. "We're excited to give them what they want while also making a name for ourselves in the coffee world."

To help amplify the new flavor launch, various #GSQUAD team members such as Big E are promoting the flavor with enthusiasm.

"Our #GSQUAD team members are among our biggest supporters. It's truly amazing to see them promote G FUEL French Vanilla as passionately as they are," added Lacagnina in response to the wave of testimonials.

G FUEL French Vanilla will be available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one French Vanilla tub and one 16 oz. "The Coffee Cup" shaker cup, at gfuel.com on January 22nd. Sign up here to get early access to G FUEL French Vanilla .

ABOUT G FUEL

G FUEL Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the esports community. Today, G FUEL is the energy drink of choice of the best esports players in the world , including some with their own custom G FUEL flavors, and is shipped to over 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G FUEL's powdered version are sugar-free, have 25 calories or less per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G FUEL's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration, and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

For more information, visit gfuel.com .

