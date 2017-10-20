Franke's New A400: Let's Go Premium Everywhere

AARBURG, Switzerland, October 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
With the A400, Franke is bringing the premium technology of its professional machines into a new class. The new A400 now makes the most sophisticated coffee experience available to all, in businesses of every shape and size, worldwide. The smart solutions of the new A400 contribute to the success of numerous businesses, including convenience stores, retail, offices, hotels, book stores, and even bakeries.
Franke delights connoisseurs worldwide with premium coffee thanks to its:
Latest professional technology. The A400 brings all the innovations of the professional A series to any business, so that even small businesses can offer the best coffee shop-standard coffee.
Easy operation. The interactive touchscreen uses pictures and symbols to guide customers to their perfect coffee. Tried and tested in every service scenario.
The finest milk foam. The A series professional A400 has FoamMaster™ technology to guarantee premium quality milk foam in every cup.
Maximum cleanliness, automatically. A fully automatic cleaning system guarantees a safer process and is more hygienic. It also makes everyday handling of the machine much easier.
Long-term added value. The premium class A400 benefits from the versatility and flexibility of the Franke A series. Making it a safe long-term investment.
About Franke Coffee Systems
Franke Coffee Systems is a world-leading solution provider for professional coffee making. The product range includes fully automatics, semi-automatics, traditionals, capsule machines, and specialty craft brewers. Our passion for the best coffee quality motivates us to elevate the customer experience through state-of-the-art innovations. Learn more at http://www.franke.com
