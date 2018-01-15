Founding Fathers Products Donates $25,000 to Folds of Honor

Funds will help support families of wounded and fallen members of the U.S. Military

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding Fathers' mission is to create superior quality American made products that support American Military families with 50 percent of its profits. Founding Fathers introduced their line of domestic premium lager beers in 2011 and has recently introduced their full line of 100% Arabica gourmet coffee.

"I founded the company to give back to those who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom," said Phil Knutsen, CEO of Founding Fathers Products. "We are honored to support the extraordinary work of Major Dan Rooney and his team at Folds of Honor and contribute to their mission to provide scholarships to the families of the wounded and fallen soldiers."

"It is through the generosity of companies like Founding Fathers that allows Folds of Honor the opportunity to serve the needs of those who have heroically served our great country. We are truly honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with this fine group of patriotic partners who share our commitment to support those who need it most. Together we can make a lasting difference," said Major Dan Rooney, Founder of Folds of Honor.

Founding Fathers Coffee is available at Amazon.com, BedBathAndBeyond.com, Military Exchanges and many fine retailers.

About Founding Fathers

Established in 2009 by Minnesota entrepreneur Phil Knutsen, the mission of Founding Fathers is to keep America strong one product at a time by providing the best American-made products aligned with the principles and values that made the United States the greatest country in the world. Founding Fathers Products donates 50 percent of their profits from the sale of its products to support our American military families. Founding Fathers produces a line of domestic premium lager beer and a line of 100 percent Arabica Gourmet Coffee. Introduced in 2016, Founding Fathers 100 percent Arabica coffee is available in five different roasts; Morning Blend, Donut Shop, French Roast, Colombian and French Vanilla. The coffee is currently available in single serve cups (K-cups), Nespresso pods, bag ground and whole bean. Also available in USDA Organic, Fair Trade and Rainforest. For more information, visit www.foundingfathersproducts.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, a PGA member and F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Tyndall AFB Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 16,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 3,500 in 2016 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org.

Media Contact:

Bruce Evans

Phone: 612.209.4593

Email: bruce@beddheadmedia.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Founding Fathers Logo

image2.jpg

Founding Fathers Packaging

Related Links

Founding Fathers Coffee website

Folds Of Honor Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/founding-fathers-products-donates-25000-to-folds-of-honor-300582762.html

SOURCE Founding Fathers Products